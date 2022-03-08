Clear Street LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the period.

Shares of ACAHU stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.34.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

