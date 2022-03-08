Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CBGPF stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.