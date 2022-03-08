Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 12.7% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.93. 690,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,051,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 27.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

