Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 12.7% Higher

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.93. 690,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,051,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 27.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
