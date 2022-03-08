CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after buying an additional 451,825 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.