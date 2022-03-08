Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to announce $4.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $20.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock worth $1,530,966 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

