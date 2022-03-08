Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 123,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.27. 102,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,098 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,206. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.