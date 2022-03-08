Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 777,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827,656. The firm has a market cap of $264.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

