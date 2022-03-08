Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

NYSE:SYK traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.81. 19,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

