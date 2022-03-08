Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 4,520 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE MET traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.38. 174,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.