Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New $328,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its position in Nordstrom by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 70,849 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 125.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JWN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. 163,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

