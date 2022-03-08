Coho Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $153,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,831. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.21 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

