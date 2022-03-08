Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 442 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719,627. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.