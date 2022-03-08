Coho Partners Ltd. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. 91,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,209. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.