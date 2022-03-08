Colliers Securities Comments on Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Streamline Health Solutions in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

