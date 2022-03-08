Comerica Bank Buys 9,091 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.