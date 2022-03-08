Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

NYSE:FN opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

