Comerica Bank Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.46 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.69.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.