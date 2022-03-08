Comerica Bank Sells 11,873 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $3,617,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,852 shares of company stock worth $8,330,347. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

