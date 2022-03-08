Comerica Bank Sells 620 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Comerica Bank cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

ACWI opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

