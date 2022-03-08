Comparing Graco (NYSE:GGG) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX)

Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) and Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Colfax alerts:

This table compares Colfax and Graco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% Graco 22.13% 27.74% 18.63%

92.0% of Colfax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Graco shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Colfax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Graco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colfax and Graco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.85 billion 1.52 $71.66 million $0.46 78.96 Graco $1.99 billion 5.84 $439.87 million $2.52 27.05

Graco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax. Graco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Colfax and Graco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A Graco 0 2 3 0 2.60

Graco has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Graco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graco is more favorable than Colfax.

Risk & Volatility

Colfax has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graco has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Graco beats Colfax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions. It markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids. The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters, and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants, and other fluids. The Contractor segment equipment includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings, highly viscous coatings to roofs and markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields and floors. The company was founded by Russell Gray and Leil Gray in April 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.