Comparing Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) and Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Pulse Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 6.98% 12.94% 6.44% Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alarm.com and Pulse Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 3 3 1 2.71 Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alarm.com currently has a consensus target price of $98.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Network has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and Pulse Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $748.97 million 4.34 $51.17 million $1.01 64.29 Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Network.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Pulse Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Pulse Network (Get Rating)

The Pulse Network, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based platform focused on content marketing and event solutions. It also develops and operate online games for social networking websites. The firm operates through the ICTG Platform and Pulse Network Platform segments. The ICTG Platform segment is a software marketing tools. The Pulse Network Platform segment manages and support client events or conferences. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

