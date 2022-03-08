Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

Shares of CTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,954. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

