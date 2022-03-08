Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Consumer Edge

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:CAG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. 233,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

