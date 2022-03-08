Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.82 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

