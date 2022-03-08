Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases $406,747.93 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 36,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $406,747.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 24,200 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $274,428.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,253.82.

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 112,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,865. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

