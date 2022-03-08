Contrasting Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) & 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $623.32 million 2.94 -$254.64 million ($1.60) -5.97 Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -40.85% -22.78% -13.45% Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47%

Risk & Volatility

1Life Healthcare has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1Life Healthcare and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 2 11 0 2.85 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 176.74%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

