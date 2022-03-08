Contrasting Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 11.20% 36.56% 23.36% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 2 14 0 2.88 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.70%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 215.98%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $891.39 million 3.28 $99.84 million $1.33 30.00 a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.98 N/A N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

Revolve Group beats a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

