Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $16.24 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $16.24 or 0.00041081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $867.16 million and $14.60 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,373.59 or 0.99624482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046121 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,869,767 coins and its circulating supply is 53,409,991 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

