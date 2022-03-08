Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger Sells 52,500 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$780.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.73. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.46.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

