Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.67 million and a P/E ratio of -28.25. Corero Network Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.35 ($0.20).

About Corero Network Security (Get Rating)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

