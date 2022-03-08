Corero Network Security’s (CNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock.
Shares of CNS stock opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.67 million and a P/E ratio of -28.25. Corero Network Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.35 ($0.20).
About Corero Network Security
