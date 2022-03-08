Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Corning worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

