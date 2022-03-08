CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. 91,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.