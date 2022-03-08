Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $523.36. 3,644,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $312.71 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

