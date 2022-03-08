Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $610.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $548.14.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $528.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.20 and a 200-day moving average of $501.65. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $310.92 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $202,327,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.