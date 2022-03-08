Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Up 44.3% in February

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $364.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.57. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

