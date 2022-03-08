Credit Suisse Group Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $82.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

First Solar stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

