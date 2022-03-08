Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.24

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

