Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crescent Point Energy traded as high as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.54, with a volume of 5717425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.98.

The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

