Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CRECU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $16,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,030,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000.

Shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

