CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 47.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 104.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.