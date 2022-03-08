Critical Analysis: Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) vs. NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rivian and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75 NIO 0 1 10 0 2.91

Rivian currently has a consensus price target of 123.29, indicating a potential upside of 190.56%. NIO has a consensus price target of $54.07, indicating a potential upside of 198.40%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Rivian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A NIO $2.49 billion 11.57 -$812.13 million ($0.99) -18.30

NIO has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Rivian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian N/A N/A N/A NIO -29.97% -37.62% -15.75%

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

