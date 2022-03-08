Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.93

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as high as C$18.00. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.63, with a volume of 254,867 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.87%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

