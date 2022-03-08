Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$3.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.53.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CRON traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.03. 169,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,298. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$3.87 and a 12-month high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.