Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

