Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 620 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 144,738 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.