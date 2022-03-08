Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,312,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Enphase Energy by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,547 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $158.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $178.91. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

