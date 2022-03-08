Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $172.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.85 and a 200-day moving average of $233.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $140.25 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 160.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

