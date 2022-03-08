Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,178 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

