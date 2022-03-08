Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 1.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,143. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

