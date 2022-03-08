Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Price Up 32.8%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 32.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and development company, which explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The firm holds interest in the following business operations: Leones, Tierra del Fuego, and Chanares Herrados. The company was founded by Hal Kettleson on March 16, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.